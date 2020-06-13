Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD

107 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.

7220 SILVER THORN WAY
7220 Silver Thorn Way, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA town house, located close to the MARC train and major highway 295/95/495. Available to move in by 08/01/2020. Bring in your applications. This will not last. Please wear a mask before entering home.
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,259
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.

14229 Jib St #31
14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space! This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a

405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer

14310 Chapel Cove Ct
14310 Chapel Cove Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laurel. **Newly renovated Townhome in a sought after Laurel neighborhood.** Former Airbnb Superhost 5-star listing property; this pristine clean newly renovated property is now yours for rent.

401 GREENHILL AVENUE
401 Greenhill Ave, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms.

14805 ASHFORD PLACE
14805 Ashford Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14805 ASHFORD PLACE in Laurel. View photos, descriptions and more!

15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.

704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.

14124 LAUREN LANE
14124 Lauren Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Text agent with your name/brokerage for showing instructions. Nice a bedroom condo with loft, laminate floor, must see, reserved parking # 53, applicants must pass income/criminal/credit checks.
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
City GuideSouth Laurel
There's no place like home? You can rest your head easy in South Laurel.

South Laurel is just north of Washington D.C. Many people who live here commute into the city or into Columbia for work and play. It's a tiny place with just over 20,000 people.

Moving to South Laurel

It's always good to have a recommendation from a past landlord on hand and this is especially true if you have pets. Be ready to pay a security deposit immediately; nice places go quickly here so you want to be ready. Pet deposits are necessary about 50 percent of the time.

Neighborhoods

For the most part the neighborhoods have simply grown out of people moving close to their friends and thus similar people tend to live near each other. If you decide to buy a home here you can expect your house to hold or increase in value.

Scaggsville: If you aren't buying, you aren't going to be living here. There are virtually no rentals and there are no apartments in this area.The area has a stable community; most residents have lived here more than 5 years.

Powder Mill: Nice area with beautiful homes. If you find a place to rent here take it immediately! There is a low vacancy rate here and while you are thinking about a place 5 more people will be trying to snap it up.

Briarwood: This is one of the two places where you have the best chance at finding an apartment to rent. The vacancy rate is about middle range meaning you have more than 1.2 seconds to make a decision on a place. This is also a very stable area with most residents having lived here well over 5 years.

Savage: You have a great shot at finding a nice place here because there is a high vacancy rate.

Living in South Laurel

There is bus service into and out of Washington, as well as other nearby areas in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Laurel?
The average rent price for South Laurel rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Laurel?
Some of the colleges located in the South Laurel area include Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Howard Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Laurel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Laurel from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

