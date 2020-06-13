107 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD📍
1 of 5
1 of 43
1 of 39
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 61
1 of 39
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 83
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
South Laurel is just north of Washington D.C. Many people who live here commute into the city or into Columbia for work and play. It's a tiny place with just over 20,000 people.
It's always good to have a recommendation from a past landlord on hand and this is especially true if you have pets. Be ready to pay a security deposit immediately; nice places go quickly here so you want to be ready. Pet deposits are necessary about 50 percent of the time.
For the most part the neighborhoods have simply grown out of people moving close to their friends and thus similar people tend to live near each other. If you decide to buy a home here you can expect your house to hold or increase in value.
Scaggsville: If you aren't buying, you aren't going to be living here. There are virtually no rentals and there are no apartments in this area.The area has a stable community; most residents have lived here more than 5 years.
Powder Mill: Nice area with beautiful homes. If you find a place to rent here take it immediately! There is a low vacancy rate here and while you are thinking about a place 5 more people will be trying to snap it up.
Briarwood: This is one of the two places where you have the best chance at finding an apartment to rent. The vacancy rate is about middle range meaning you have more than 1.2 seconds to make a decision on a place. This is also a very stable area with most residents having lived here well over 5 years.
Savage: You have a great shot at finding a nice place here because there is a high vacancy rate.
There is bus service into and out of Washington, as well as other nearby areas in Maryland.