AL
/
MD
/
bel air
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD

📍

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
620 South Main Street - Suite G1
620 S Main St, Bel Air, MD
Studio
$2,500
1395 sqft
Commercial Office/Retial Space Gorgeous and roomy office space available. Please contact Patrick Kennedy at 410-916-2641 for further details. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated. Equal housing opportunity.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
410 FRANKLIN STREET
410 Franklin Street, Bel Air, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cozy, 1 bedroom efficiency apartment in the heart of Bel Air. Close to town, library, shops and church. Great location. Appliances include stove and fridge (no laundry). Available 7-1-2020 MUST USE LISTING BROKER LEASE & APPLICATION.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
212 CROCKER DRIVE
212 Crocker Drive, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1075 sqft
Upgrade your lifestyle by renting a premium condo for the price of an apt. Located in gorgeous community, walking distance to downtown Bel Air. Over-sized master bedroom & your own sep laundry rm with side-by-side W/D.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1733 CHESTERFIELD SQUARE
1733 Chesterfield Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2797 sqft
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3702 sqft
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
132 DREXEL DRIVE
132 Drexel Drive, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 DREXEL DRIVE in Bel Air North. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2918 sqft
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Kimary Court Unit K
203 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Forest Hill, MD - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Forest Hill, MD. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, patio off master bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Queen Anne Square
1825 Queen Anne Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEL AIR - VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse. New Carpet / New Paint. Finished basement with fireplace. Great Bel Air location. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,530
3 sqft
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

Median Rent in Bel Air

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bel Air is $1,126, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,412.
Studio
$927
1 Bed
$1,126
2 Beds
$1,412
3+ Beds
$1,816
City GuideBel AirDid you know Bel Air is home to the first person to receive a medical diploma in the United States? John Archer got his degree in the mid-1700s.
Moving to Town
+

If you're looking for housing for rent in Bel Air, you will find great premier apartments, pet friendly apartments, and furnished apartments, as well as many duplexes for rent, and one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to find a rental in this community, as rentals are highly sought after here. Check online listings and the local paper and visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best spot for you. Be sure to come equipped with the kind of information landlords often require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods
+

There are several distinct neighborhoods in Bel Air, close to shopping, parks, and slices of history that are both fun to explore and make a great landmark when directing visitors to your home.

Main Street: The perfect place to discover a nice mix of apartments and houses for rent, this centrally located neighborhood is close to beautiful, scenic Aquila Scot Park, the Maryland Golf and Country Club, cafes, shops, and bars, as well as the historic Liriodendron Mansion.

Fountain Green Road: This is a nice place to find idyllic single-family homes nestled into beautiful treelined streets. Residents enjoy easy access to Bel Air public transportation, Fountain Green Shopping Center and Plaza, as well as the lovely Bel Air Park -- perfect for walking and biking.

Life in Bel Air
+

Weather in Bel Air is usually mild and warm in the spring and summer months and the falls and winters are usually filled with gorgeous changing foliage and some snowfall. The town of Bel Air offers events and activities from its Community Center throughout the year that the whole family can enjoy. There are also a number of quality sporting facilities and the scenic stream off of Vale Road to enjoy.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bel Air?
In Bel Air, the median rent is $927 for a studio, $1,126 for a 1-bedroom, $1,412 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,816 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bel Air, check out our monthly Bel Air Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bel Air?
Some of the colleges located in the Bel Air area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bel Air?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bel Air from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with PoolBel Air Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible CollegeUniversity of DelawareTowson UniversityBaltimore City Community College