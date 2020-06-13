82 Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD📍
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 76
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 67
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 11
If you're looking for housing for rent in Bel Air, you will find great premier apartments, pet friendly apartments, and furnished apartments, as well as many duplexes for rent, and one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to find a rental in this community, as rentals are highly sought after here. Check online listings and the local paper and visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best spot for you. Be sure to come equipped with the kind of information landlords often require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
There are several distinct neighborhoods in Bel Air, close to shopping, parks, and slices of history that are both fun to explore and make a great landmark when directing visitors to your home.
Main Street: The perfect place to discover a nice mix of apartments and houses for rent, this centrally located neighborhood is close to beautiful, scenic Aquila Scot Park, the Maryland Golf and Country Club, cafes, shops, and bars, as well as the historic Liriodendron Mansion.
Fountain Green Road: This is a nice place to find idyllic single-family homes nestled into beautiful treelined streets. Residents enjoy easy access to Bel Air public transportation, Fountain Green Shopping Center and Plaza, as well as the lovely Bel Air Park -- perfect for walking and biking.
Weather in Bel Air is usually mild and warm in the spring and summer months and the falls and winters are usually filled with gorgeous changing foliage and some snowfall. The town of Bel Air offers events and activities from its Community Center throughout the year that the whole family can enjoy. There are also a number of quality sporting facilities and the scenic stream off of Vale Road to enjoy.