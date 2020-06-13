Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

374 Apartments for rent in Largo, MD

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2264 sqft
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10202 PRINCE PLACE
10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10250 PRINCE PLACE
10250 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1072 sqft
Move-in ready, freshly painted 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo near shopping, Metrobus route and Prince George's Community College. Features new laminate flooring in living and dining rooms and new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 BIG CHIMNEY BR #16-4
107 Big Chimney Branch, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great home! Super clean, near all the major expressways, parks, shopping, just 16 miles to the White House right in the heart of Largo! Have your realtor show you the home anytime! Available October 1, 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
City GuideLargo
Looking to be famous one day? Maybe spend some time spitting rhymes in Largo, MD, home to such notable rappers as Wale Folarin and Oddisee.

Largo isn't technically a city. It's actually considered a census designated place (CDP) located in Prince George's County, Maryland. At the last census, Largo showed a pretty respectable population of a little over 10,000 residents. Its location offers a huge benefit, because even though it's a smaller area on its own, Largo is located a little over a half hour from the nation's capital.

Moving to Largo

Finding a House

There are over 400 rental properties in Largo at any given time. That means whether you're looking for a studio apartment, two bedroom apartments for rent or rental homes in and around Largo, you should be able to find something that will fit your budget and lifestyle. Rentals run the gamut, with everything from a studio apartment to an entire home for rent.

Getting Around

Traveling in Largo has never been easier. Want to go long distance? There are multiple Amtrak stations nearby -- the New Carrollton Amtrak is just six miles away, and the Washington station is no more than 10 miles away. That means no matter how far you want to go (within reason, of course), you can't expect it to take more than 30-40 minutes one way. Residents that choose to take the metro as a means of travel not only get to avoid a rush-hour crunch around the nation's capital, but the easy-to-use Metro rail will drop you right in the heart of Largo at the Largo Town Center. Or, if you prefer to bike to Largo Town Center, take advantage of the nine bicycle racks and numerous lockers available, so you can cruise around on foot and unencumbered.

Want to take control over your own destiny? Get behind the wheel of a car and enjoy the beautifully paved roads Largo has to offer. The Beltway will take you pretty much anywhere you want to go, even where the train won't.

Want to get away and be a bit more eco friendly? Try any one of the variety of buses running down the East Coast. If you get your ticket early enough, sometimes you can catch a bus all the way to Philly for a shockingly low price.

Largo Neighborhoods

Since Largo isn't really a city, it doesn't have any true neighborhoods. In fact, it doesn't even have its own post office designation. Since it only covers about three square miles, you can think of all of Largo as your neighborhood, and enjoy one heck of a block party no matter the location of your new rental home.

Living Large in Largo

Worried there isn't much to do in Largo? Don't stress, that couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, the area may be small, but it's packed with fun things to do every time of day, every day. And if you ever get bored of the condensed fun-packed times in Largo, you can hop on the Amtrak and head anywhere your heart desires. Whatever you do, just don't mistake Largo for an area that is quiet, laid back, and boring. People find Largo to be a great place to live and a little bit of a gem because it doesn't have the big-city flair, but it is still close enough to other cities and all the action they have to offer.

For example, one of the hottest places to hang out in Largo is on the Boulevard. It's a hub for shoppers, where you can find everything from a pair of cool shoes at one of the shoe stores to the latest styles and funky fashions. For something a little different, check out the latest movie at the Magic Johnson, part of the famous basketball player's chain of theaters. Don't expect to be good at basketball afterward, though.

This spot is also home to tons of popular restaurants, and on Friday nights during the summer, a car show is held on the Boulevard. It's a great general hangout for people of all ages. Entertainment, recreation, fine dining, and professional sports venues are all available within a short drive, too.

Largo is also full of amazing restaurants to make your stomach happy. The Uno Chicago Grill is a great place to go if you find yourself looking for that perfect slice of non-East-Coast pizza (sorry, New Yorkers). This place has everything from mouth-watering deep dish to unique gourmet pizzas and flatbreads.

Got a ton of old Coke cans to get rid of? Six Flags America Amusement Park is located to the east of Largo in nearby Mitchellville. It's the best amusement park in the state, and you can enjoy a water park and roller coasters, like the 21-story Superman.

If you're a football fan, the Washington Redskins' football stadium, FedExField, is located across the Capital Beltway in Summerfield. The stadium is pretty new and boasts a great concession area and even a couple of fun bars popular with fans.

Resident reviews of Mosaic at Largo Station Apartments show their appreciation for being just minutes away from the Metro, the super modern appliances in the apartments, and the prompt replies to their service requests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Largo?
The average rent price for Largo rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Largo?
Some of the colleges located in the Largo area include Prince George's Community College, Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, and University of Maryland-College Park. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Largo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Largo from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

