374 Apartments for rent in Largo, MD📍
Largo isn't technically a city. It's actually considered a census designated place (CDP) located in Prince George's County, Maryland. At the last census, Largo showed a pretty respectable population of a little over 10,000 residents. Its location offers a huge benefit, because even though it's a smaller area on its own, Largo is located a little over a half hour from the nation's capital.
Finding a House
There are over 400 rental properties in Largo at any given time. That means whether you're looking for a studio apartment, two bedroom apartments for rent or rental homes in and around Largo, you should be able to find something that will fit your budget and lifestyle. Rentals run the gamut, with everything from a studio apartment to an entire home for rent.
Getting Around
Traveling in Largo has never been easier. Want to go long distance? There are multiple Amtrak stations nearby -- the New Carrollton Amtrak is just six miles away, and the Washington station is no more than 10 miles away. That means no matter how far you want to go (within reason, of course), you can't expect it to take more than 30-40 minutes one way. Residents that choose to take the metro as a means of travel not only get to avoid a rush-hour crunch around the nation's capital, but the easy-to-use Metro rail will drop you right in the heart of Largo at the Largo Town Center. Or, if you prefer to bike to Largo Town Center, take advantage of the nine bicycle racks and numerous lockers available, so you can cruise around on foot and unencumbered.
Want to take control over your own destiny? Get behind the wheel of a car and enjoy the beautifully paved roads Largo has to offer. The Beltway will take you pretty much anywhere you want to go, even where the train won't.
Want to get away and be a bit more eco friendly? Try any one of the variety of buses running down the East Coast. If you get your ticket early enough, sometimes you can catch a bus all the way to Philly for a shockingly low price.
Since Largo isn't really a city, it doesn't have any true neighborhoods. In fact, it doesn't even have its own post office designation. Since it only covers about three square miles, you can think of all of Largo as your neighborhood, and enjoy one heck of a block party no matter the location of your new rental home.
Worried there isn't much to do in Largo? Don't stress, that couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, the area may be small, but it's packed with fun things to do every time of day, every day. And if you ever get bored of the condensed fun-packed times in Largo, you can hop on the Amtrak and head anywhere your heart desires. Whatever you do, just don't mistake Largo for an area that is quiet, laid back, and boring. People find Largo to be a great place to live and a little bit of a gem because it doesn't have the big-city flair, but it is still close enough to other cities and all the action they have to offer.
For example, one of the hottest places to hang out in Largo is on the Boulevard. It's a hub for shoppers, where you can find everything from a pair of cool shoes at one of the shoe stores to the latest styles and funky fashions. For something a little different, check out the latest movie at the Magic Johnson, part of the famous basketball player's chain of theaters. Don't expect to be good at basketball afterward, though.
This spot is also home to tons of popular restaurants, and on Friday nights during the summer, a car show is held on the Boulevard. It's a great general hangout for people of all ages. Entertainment, recreation, fine dining, and professional sports venues are all available within a short drive, too.
Largo is also full of amazing restaurants to make your stomach happy. The Uno Chicago Grill is a great place to go if you find yourself looking for that perfect slice of non-East-Coast pizza (sorry, New Yorkers). This place has everything from mouth-watering deep dish to unique gourmet pizzas and flatbreads.
Got a ton of old Coke cans to get rid of? Six Flags America Amusement Park is located to the east of Largo in nearby Mitchellville. It's the best amusement park in the state, and you can enjoy a water park and roller coasters, like the 21-story Superman.
If you're a football fan, the Washington Redskins' football stadium, FedExField, is located across the Capital Beltway in Summerfield. The stadium is pretty new and boasts a great concession area and even a couple of fun bars popular with fans.
Resident reviews of Mosaic at Largo Station Apartments show their appreciation for being just minutes away from the Metro, the super modern appliances in the apartments, and the prompt replies to their service requests.