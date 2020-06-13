374 Apartments for rent in Largo, MD

Moving to Largo

Finding a House

There are over 400 rental properties in Largo at any given time. That means whether you're looking for a studio apartment, two bedroom apartments for rent or rental homes in and around Largo, you should be able to find something that will fit your budget and lifestyle. Rentals run the gamut, with everything from a studio apartment to an entire home for rent.

Getting Around

Traveling in Largo has never been easier. Want to go long distance? There are multiple Amtrak stations nearby -- the New Carrollton Amtrak is just six miles away, and the Washington station is no more than 10 miles away. That means no matter how far you want to go (within reason, of course), you can't expect it to take more than 30-40 minutes one way. Residents that choose to take the metro as a means of travel not only get to avoid a rush-hour crunch around the nation's capital, but the easy-to-use Metro rail will drop you right in the heart of Largo at the Largo Town Center. Or, if you prefer to bike to Largo Town Center, take advantage of the nine bicycle racks and numerous lockers available, so you can cruise around on foot and unencumbered.

Want to take control over your own destiny? Get behind the wheel of a car and enjoy the beautifully paved roads Largo has to offer. The Beltway will take you pretty much anywhere you want to go, even where the train won't.

Want to get away and be a bit more eco friendly? Try any one of the variety of buses running down the East Coast. If you get your ticket early enough, sometimes you can catch a bus all the way to Philly for a shockingly low price.