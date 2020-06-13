Apartment List
/
MD
/
ellicott city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

208 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,741
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,576
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,355
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9051 Dunloggin Ct
9051 Dunloggin Court, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3172 sqft
9051 Dunloggin Ct Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 BR Single Family in Ellicott City - Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3493 N CHATHAM ROAD
3493 North Chatham Road, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3161 sqft
LARGE MULTI LEVEL CONTEMPORARY HOME * SECLUDED YET CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EVERYTHING* 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS ON 1 LEVEL * HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND SUPER ENSUITE BATHROOM ON UPPER LEVEL * LIVING ROOM WITH

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dorsey Search
1 Unit Available
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3404 ORANGE GROVE COURT
3404 Orange Grove Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1351 sqft
A contemporary townhome in the heart of Ellicott City, 3 finished levels, freshly painted interiors, living room with a box bay window, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and casual dining space with a slider to the elevated deck

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3243 SONIA TRAIL
3243 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1756 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3301 DEMIREL WAY
3301 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unit C - 1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3bed/1.5 bath apt. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit. 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Upper HUGE bedroom features walk-in closet & Full Bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2254 sqft
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8886 PAPILLON DRIVE
8886 Papillon Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
Showing on Friday between 9;30-10;30am on 06/05/2020. Remarkably Beautiful End unit Townhouse in Ellicott city! Do not miss this opportunity to rent for 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom house with Hardwood floor.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10058 FOX DEN ROAD
10058 Fox Den Road, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4407 sqft
Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dorsey Search
1 Unit Available
4663 COLUMBIA ROAD
4663 Columbia Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1810 sqft
Wonderfully renovated end-unit garage townhome backing to open space & close to the Dorsey Hall pool.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8709 RIDGE RD
8709 Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
* Rental Applications on ' www.Longandfoster.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.

Median Rent in Ellicott City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ellicott City is $1,394, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,748.
Studio
$1,147
1 Bed
$1,394
2 Beds
$1,748
3+ Beds
$2,248
City GuideEllicott City
Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?

Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?

Having trouble with Craigslist Ellicott City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Ellicott City

Considering the affluence of its population and its longtime reputation as a desirable place to live, Ellicott City has an astounding number of available options for potential residents, ranging from apartments for rent to homes for rent, as well as plenty of home ownership and rent to own opportunities. Many home shoppers struggle with the choice between Columbia and Ellicott City, both of which share similar features and reputations. Taking the time to educate yourself about the finer points among these two planned communities can help you narrow down your options.

While the mean cost of living in Ellicott City is slightly higher than the national average, living here is still considered a deal. After all, four prominent mentions--peaking at 2nd place in 2010, and hovering at 8th as of 2012--as a "Top Place to Live" by Money Magazine, hold some serious sway. So while you likely wont have to drain your childs retirement fund to move here, your savings account will likely take a small hit. Its a strong housing market, so at least you can think of it as a solid investment.

Theres no particular ebb and flow related to college students or seasonality here, so any time is a great time to start your apartment or home search in Ellicott City. Just give yourself enough lead time to figure out where you want to live and how much you want to spend before hitting the open houses.

Ellicott City is a desirable place to live, and an increasing number of families have their eyes on moving here; they may also have their eyes on the same apartment for rent or home as you do. Be sure to have all your ducks in a row before starting your house hunt--credit information, proof of income, reference contacts, etc.--so if you have to move fast, youre ready. Also, know just how much you are prepared to spend. In the heat of a bidding war, things can move pretty fast. Protect yourself from that middle-of-the-night gasp-worthy moment when you realize you bought the home of your dreams at a price tag you cant afford by setting a budget in advance, and then sticking to it.

Neighborhoods in Ellicott City

Residents of Ellicott City are committed to preserving the beauty of their unique communities, as well as their close-knit way of life. New residents can easily make friends and integrate into their new communities, thanks to a number of community groups, newsletters, gatherings and other resources that seek to unify neighbors into communities. Some popular Ellicott City neighborhoods include:

Long Gate: This suburban neighborhood is just outside the now-decorative gates of neighbor Columbia, and consists primarily of townhouses and single family homes. Walk to the Long Gate Shopping Center, or hop in the car to get to Historic Ellicott Avid shopper can head over to the Columbia Mall and the Arundel Mills Outlet Mall to blow some cash. $$$

Brampton Hills:With a long list of neighborhood events including everything from a Summer Farewell Party to a Halloween "Boo" Chain, Brampton Hills is a delightful place for families to call home. Featuring diverse properties including historic homes and new construction, families with a big enough bank account can find the home of their dreams here in an appealing community. $$$

Wheatfield:Despite, or perhaps because of, its fair share of battles within the past few years--related to school redistricting and construction projects--residents of Wheatfield enjoy a unique sense of community and tight-knit connections with neighbors, allowing them to rise above the local noise.$$$

Taylor Village:Combining a great location and well-built homes, Taylor Village offers homeowners an ideal, family-centered location with plenty of amenities and valuable open space thanks to careful preservation planning.$$$

Dunloggin:Sought-after Dunloggin features 950 homes as well as adjacent green spaces. While not part of Historic Ellicott City, community members delight in its nearby offerings.$$$$

Living in Ellicott City

Ellicott City offers something for everyone, including a historic downtown destination delighting antique hunters, foodies and strolling enthusiasts alike, as well as an abundance of cultural and recreational activities. These things come at a financial cost, although not to the degree you might expect. Residents of Ellicott City consider living in this appealing town to be a worthwhile investment in quality of living.

Charge up your Proton Packs, because Ellicott City claims the unique distinction of being one of the east coasts most haunted towns. Tourists and residents alike enjoy guided Ghost Tours of historic sites believed by locals to be centers of paranormal activity, from the oldEllicottCity Firehouse to the B&O railroad bridge.

While Ellicott City is located below the Mason-Dixon line, residents still enjoy all four seasons. "Enjoy" may be pushing it when it comes to the hot, humid and rainy summers, but fall and spring are generally appealing, and winter brings occasional snow. You may be able to get away without snow boots in Ellicott City, but rainboots are a must have, with between three and five inches of rainfall every month.

Flood insurance is a popular--and wise--investment around the parts if you are looking to buy a home, particularly in the Historic District. The towns waterfront location makes it a prime candidate for weather-related flooding; residents still talk about when Hurricane Agnes put Main Street underwater just over 40 years ago.

Howard Countys public schools, of which Ellicott City is a part, are rated 2nd among Maryland public schools, so kids can get a premier education on your tax dime. In recent years, the city has undergone some controversial redistricting hubbubs so be sure to do your research in advance if you have your heart set on a certain school as the times may be achanging.

In Ellicott City, youre not only paying for unofficial membership in a great community, but also for premier access to downtown Baltimore (11 miles) and Washington, DC (30 miles). Both 40E and I-95 are just a hop, skip and a jump away. While Historic Ellicott City is immensely walkable, having a car is instrumental to getting around outside this main street area. And whether you work in town or join the throng of northbound or southbound commuters, you are certain to be in good company in Ellicott City.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ellicott City?
In Ellicott City, the median rent is $1,147 for a studio, $1,394 for a 1-bedroom, $1,748 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,248 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ellicott City, check out our monthly Ellicott City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ellicott City?
Some of the colleges located in the Ellicott City area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ellicott City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ellicott City from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments