208 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD

Moving to Ellicott City

Considering the affluence of its population and its longtime reputation as a desirable place to live, Ellicott City has an astounding number of available options for potential residents, ranging from apartments for rent to homes for rent, as well as plenty of home ownership and rent to own opportunities. Many home shoppers struggle with the choice between Columbia and Ellicott City, both of which share similar features and reputations. Taking the time to educate yourself about the finer points among these two planned communities can help you narrow down your options.

While the mean cost of living in Ellicott City is slightly higher than the national average, living here is still considered a deal. After all, four prominent mentions--peaking at 2nd place in 2010, and hovering at 8th as of 2012--as a "Top Place to Live" by Money Magazine, hold some serious sway. So while you likely wont have to drain your childs retirement fund to move here, your savings account will likely take a small hit. Its a strong housing market, so at least you can think of it as a solid investment.

Theres no particular ebb and flow related to college students or seasonality here, so any time is a great time to start your apartment or home search in Ellicott City. Just give yourself enough lead time to figure out where you want to live and how much you want to spend before hitting the open houses.

Ellicott City is a desirable place to live, and an increasing number of families have their eyes on moving here; they may also have their eyes on the same apartment for rent or home as you do. Be sure to have all your ducks in a row before starting your house hunt--credit information, proof of income, reference contacts, etc.--so if you have to move fast, youre ready. Also, know just how much you are prepared to spend. In the heat of a bidding war, things can move pretty fast. Protect yourself from that middle-of-the-night gasp-worthy moment when you realize you bought the home of your dreams at a price tag you cant afford by setting a budget in advance, and then sticking to it.