208 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?
Considering the affluence of its population and its longtime reputation as a desirable place to live, Ellicott City has an astounding number of available options for potential residents, ranging from apartments for rent to homes for rent, as well as plenty of home ownership and rent to own opportunities. Many home shoppers struggle with the choice between Columbia and Ellicott City, both of which share similar features and reputations. Taking the time to educate yourself about the finer points among these two planned communities can help you narrow down your options.
While the mean cost of living in Ellicott City is slightly higher than the national average, living here is still considered a deal. After all, four prominent mentions--peaking at 2nd place in 2010, and hovering at 8th as of 2012--as a "Top Place to Live" by Money Magazine, hold some serious sway. So while you likely wont have to drain your childs retirement fund to move here, your savings account will likely take a small hit. Its a strong housing market, so at least you can think of it as a solid investment.
Theres no particular ebb and flow related to college students or seasonality here, so any time is a great time to start your apartment or home search in Ellicott City. Just give yourself enough lead time to figure out where you want to live and how much you want to spend before hitting the open houses.
Ellicott City is a desirable place to live, and an increasing number of families have their eyes on moving here; they may also have their eyes on the same apartment for rent or home as you do. Be sure to have all your ducks in a row before starting your house hunt--credit information, proof of income, reference contacts, etc.--so if you have to move fast, youre ready. Also, know just how much you are prepared to spend. In the heat of a bidding war, things can move pretty fast. Protect yourself from that middle-of-the-night gasp-worthy moment when you realize you bought the home of your dreams at a price tag you cant afford by setting a budget in advance, and then sticking to it.
Residents of Ellicott City are committed to preserving the beauty of their unique communities, as well as their close-knit way of life. New residents can easily make friends and integrate into their new communities, thanks to a number of community groups, newsletters, gatherings and other resources that seek to unify neighbors into communities. Some popular Ellicott City neighborhoods include:
Long Gate: This suburban neighborhood is just outside the now-decorative gates of neighbor Columbia, and consists primarily of townhouses and single family homes. Walk to the Long Gate Shopping Center, or hop in the car to get to Historic Ellicott Avid shopper can head over to the Columbia Mall and the Arundel Mills Outlet Mall to blow some cash. $$$
Brampton Hills:With a long list of neighborhood events including everything from a Summer Farewell Party to a Halloween "Boo" Chain, Brampton Hills is a delightful place for families to call home. Featuring diverse properties including historic homes and new construction, families with a big enough bank account can find the home of their dreams here in an appealing community. $$$
Wheatfield:Despite, or perhaps because of, its fair share of battles within the past few years--related to school redistricting and construction projects--residents of Wheatfield enjoy a unique sense of community and tight-knit connections with neighbors, allowing them to rise above the local noise.$$$
Taylor Village:Combining a great location and well-built homes, Taylor Village offers homeowners an ideal, family-centered location with plenty of amenities and valuable open space thanks to careful preservation planning.$$$
Dunloggin:Sought-after Dunloggin features 950 homes as well as adjacent green spaces. While not part of Historic Ellicott City, community members delight in its nearby offerings.$$$$
Ellicott City offers something for everyone, including a historic downtown destination delighting antique hunters, foodies and strolling enthusiasts alike, as well as an abundance of cultural and recreational activities. These things come at a financial cost, although not to the degree you might expect. Residents of Ellicott City consider living in this appealing town to be a worthwhile investment in quality of living.
Charge up your Proton Packs, because Ellicott City claims the unique distinction of being one of the east coasts most haunted towns. Tourists and residents alike enjoy guided Ghost Tours of historic sites believed by locals to be centers of paranormal activity, from the oldEllicottCity Firehouse to the B&O railroad bridge.
While Ellicott City is located below the Mason-Dixon line, residents still enjoy all four seasons. "Enjoy" may be pushing it when it comes to the hot, humid and rainy summers, but fall and spring are generally appealing, and winter brings occasional snow. You may be able to get away without snow boots in Ellicott City, but rainboots are a must have, with between three and five inches of rainfall every month.
Flood insurance is a popular--and wise--investment around the parts if you are looking to buy a home, particularly in the Historic District. The towns waterfront location makes it a prime candidate for weather-related flooding; residents still talk about when Hurricane Agnes put Main Street underwater just over 40 years ago.
Howard Countys public schools, of which Ellicott City is a part, are rated 2nd among Maryland public schools, so kids can get a premier education on your tax dime. In recent years, the city has undergone some controversial redistricting hubbubs so be sure to do your research in advance if you have your heart set on a certain school as the times may be achanging.
In Ellicott City, youre not only paying for unofficial membership in a great community, but also for premier access to downtown Baltimore (11 miles) and Washington, DC (30 miles). Both 40E and I-95 are just a hop, skip and a jump away. While Historic Ellicott City is immensely walkable, having a car is instrumental to getting around outside this main street area. And whether you work in town or join the throng of northbound or southbound commuters, you are certain to be in good company in Ellicott City.