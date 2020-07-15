145 Apartments For Rent Near Morgan State University

/
MORGAN
Guilford
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$937
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Charles Village
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,146
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Loch Raven
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Tuscany - Cantebury
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Loch Raven
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Lake Walker
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,094
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Glenham - Bedford
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Charles Village
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$792
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Frankford
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
871 sqft
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Parkside
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,039
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
682 sqft
Updated apartments in Parkside with hardwood floors, spacious floor plans and lots of light. Bright, modern bathrooms. Location is convenient to parks, Morgan State University and Highway 1.
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Woodbourne Heights
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.