Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2120 sqft
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
50 OJIBWAY ROAD
50 Ojibway Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1702 sqft
Rare find! Charming! Live in the heart of the Baltimore County. Large 3 BR, 2.5 BA , 3 Level split contemporary townhouse w/enclosed fenced in large private patio, huge windows and wood burning fireplace in the fully finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4104 HUNTERS HILL CIRCLE
4104 Hunters Hill Circle, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2326 sqft
Just the town home you've been looking for . 3-Level large town home in the extremely desired community of Foxridge/Owings Mills area. Sought after Elementary School District. Enter into a marble foyer to an open kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 1 mile of Randallstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
37 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$930
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
48 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,453
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1464 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
4 Units Available
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Randallstown, the median rent is $826 for a studio, $1,004 for a 1-bedroom, $1,259 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,619 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Randallstown, check out our monthly Randallstown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Randallstown area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Randallstown from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
