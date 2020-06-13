106 Apartments for rent in Lake Arbor, MD📍
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 20
Lake Arbor is a census-designated place (CDP) that covers just over three square miles. The tiny town was originally founded in the 1970s as a planned community, after an earlier attempt to build a housing development on the land went bankrupt. It incorporates Northampton Lake in the south east of the town and Lake Largo in the south west. The town is located in Prince George's County, a half-hour drive from Washington, DC.
If you are hoping to rent in Lake Arbor, hi rise apartments are the best option. The majority of apartment buildings in Lake Arbor consist of 10 residences or more. Just over 60 percent of those living in apartments are renting, so if you are looking for somewhere month to month, there are plenty of choices. Whether you want a studio apartment for rent or something with more rooms, and maybe some walls, there are reasonably priced places out there. It is possible to find smaller dwellings with just a couple of 2 bedroom apartment options in each, but you will have to look around a little more. For those in need of more space, house rentals are also fairly easy to come by. If you are happy to live in a terraced neighborhood, there are great deals available.
Renting a home in Lake Arbor might take a while, as it is a small community without many homes available for rent. However, prices are very reasonable, and there is a lot of choice when it comes to what area you would like to live in. This applies to both houses and apartments. In addition to houses with two or three bedrooms, there are some great condos to suit smaller budgets.
Lake Arbor does not have clearly designated neighborhoods. It is small enough to be regarded as a neighborhood itself as part of the larger area of Upper Marlboro within Prince George's County. It is commonly referred to by real estate professionals as a neighbor to other CDPs in the area, such as Mitchellville and Westphalia. There can be some geographical overlap with these towns due to the lack of definition in the area by bodies apart from the U.S. Census Bureau, but Lake Arbor still retains a unique identity of its own. Lake Arbor does boast a couple of stellar apartment communities:
Top Apartment Communities
Lake Arbor Towers: Sitting on the border between Lake Arbor and Mitchellville, this apartment community offers plenty of two-bedroom or one bedroom apartment options. Amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, elevators, guaranteed 24-hour maintenance, social and relaxation areas, and fully fitted utility rooms and kitchens. Situated close to Central Avenue, Lake Arbor Towers is great for commuters.
Woodview Village Condo: This condominium complex offers a number of apartment options and has great prices. Located in the northwest section of Lake Arbor, bordering Bowie, this suburban neighborhood is close to Landover Road -- also known as Route 202 -- and is great for both city slickers and nature lovers.
Public transportation users will be pleased to know that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) serves the entire area well. The Largo Town Center Metro station is a mere 15-minute walk from the center of Lake Arbor or a three-minute drive. A regular bus service runs along Campus Way and Lake Arbor way that will take you anywhere in the area for a low price. Drivers will also find it easy to get around, with Lake Arbor Way, Campus Way, and Landover Road covering three sides of town and leading onto Central Avenue (Route 214).
The Lake Arbor region offers a hopping social scene! Restaurants worth trying include the lively Caribbean Feast in neighboring Mitchellville and the popular Golden Corral Buffet and Grill close by in Largo. In terms of other activities, the Lake Arbor Community Center is a busy place. The classes and programs include martial arts, nature walks, various sports, dance, drama, and crafts. You can also access or rent out the facilities there, which include a computer lab and gymnasium.
In addition to the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, you can also take part in the Annual Lake Arbor Community Day, a festival of rides, food, and entertainment with fireworks to round things off. Residents can also participate in the Annual 5K Fun Run/Community walk, which offers something for all levels of fitness. Lake Arbor is a great place to live, work, and stay busy.