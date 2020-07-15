Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near AACC
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
11 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,593
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
261 Ross Landing Rd
261 Ross Landing Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Split Foyer - 4BR, 3 Bath - Property Id: 317741 Located in a water privilege community this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split foyer house sits on a large corner lot off a private road.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
759 TRENTON AVE
759 Trenton Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
937 KINHART COURT
937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
279 TERNWING DRIVE
279 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1075 sqft
This recently renovated duplex perfect for entertaining is located in the Broadneck school district! As a split level floor plan, the living and dining space is on the lower level which leads to a screened-in porch with attached storage.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
319 RAUSSELL PL
319 Raussell Place, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/3 acre corner lot boasts ample space inside and out! Beautiful hardwood floors and a 2-story living room welcome guests upon entry.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
328 ROSSLARE DRIVE
328 Rosslare Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 ROSSLARE DRIVE in Arnold. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD
1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .
