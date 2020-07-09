All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6006, Winthrope Avenue

6006 Winthrope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6006 Winthrope Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained detached 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home. Fresh paint, washer/dryer, sun-room, and full basement! Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have any available units?
6006, Winthrope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have?
Some of 6006, Winthrope Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006, Winthrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6006, Winthrope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006, Winthrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6006, Winthrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue offer parking?
No, 6006, Winthrope Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006, Winthrope Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 6006, Winthrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6006, Winthrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6006, Winthrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006, Winthrope Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

