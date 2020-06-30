All apartments in Baltimore
5025 Belair Rd Unit 2

5025 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath home on Bel Air Rd. It is newly renovated and is centrally located. Spacious rooms with lots of natural light.

Property Highlights:

* Well kept
* Newly Renovated
* Spacious Rooms
* Great Location

(RLNE5618402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 Belair Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

