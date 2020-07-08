461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end of group townhouse is three stories of amazing. The Covered front porch is great for those relaxing evenings. Entering the home, you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. This is also where the living room, kitchen, and dining room are located. The living room is accented by a huge beautiful window which provides amazing amount of natural light. The Eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, features a center island, stainless-steel appliances; including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. The second floor has two bedrooms both with nice sized walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The back-bedroom bathroom includes a standing shower stall only. In the master bedroom on the third floor, there are two walk-in closets and a private full bathroom. Central air conditioning, sprinkler system, security system, and 2 car parking pads in rear of property are also provided. Not to mention, the concrete basement is great for storage and comes with washer and dryer.



