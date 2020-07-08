All apartments in Baltimore
461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461

461 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

461 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end of group townhouse is three stories of amazing. The Covered front porch is great for those relaxing evenings. Entering the home, you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. This is also where the living room, kitchen, and dining room are located. The living room is accented by a huge beautiful window which provides amazing amount of natural light. The Eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, features a center island, stainless-steel appliances; including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. The second floor has two bedrooms both with nice sized walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms. The back-bedroom bathroom includes a standing shower stall only. In the master bedroom on the third floor, there are two walk-in closets and a private full bathroom. Central air conditioning, sprinkler system, security system, and 2 car parking pads in rear of property are also provided. Not to mention, the concrete basement is great for storage and comes with washer and dryer.

Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Private master Suite
Hardwood Floors
Sizable Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have any available units?
461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have?
Some of 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 currently offering any rent specials?
461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 pet-friendly?
No, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 offer parking?
Yes, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 offers parking.
Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have a pool?
No, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 does not have a pool.
Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have accessible units?
No, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 does not have accessible units.
Does 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 S. Wolfe Street Unit: 461 has units with dishwashers.

