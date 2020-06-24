Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
423 Annabel Ave
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
423 Annabel Ave
423 Annabel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
423 Annabel Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath house Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4775082)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 Annabel Ave have any available units?
423 Annabel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 423 Annabel Ave have?
Some of 423 Annabel Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 423 Annabel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 Annabel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Annabel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Annabel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 Annabel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 423 Annabel Ave offers parking.
Does 423 Annabel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Annabel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Annabel Ave have a pool?
No, 423 Annabel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 Annabel Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 Annabel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Annabel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Annabel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
