Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4225 ELSA TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4225 ELSA TERRACE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:00 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4225 ELSA TERRACE
4225 Elsa Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Medfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4225 Elsa Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice second floor One bedroom Unit. Nice area, close to John Hopkins main campus. The property is completed renovated on 2017
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have any available units?
4225 ELSA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4225 ELSA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4225 ELSA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 ELSA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 ELSA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 ELSA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland