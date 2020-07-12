/
/
/
medfield
640 Apartments for rent in Medfield, Baltimore, MD
$
3 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
1 Unit Available
1326 W. 41st St
1326 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished.
1 Unit Available
1337 Weldon Avenue
1337 Weldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apt., With Washer/Dryer in Hampden - Bright, 1 Bedroom apartment takes up the whole top floor of this converted townhome in Hampden/Medfield.
1 Unit Available
4409 FALLS BRIDGE DR #K
4409 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
668 sqft
New renovated unit. Freshly painted throughout. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops, sea foam tile and stainless appliances. Cotemporary Light fixtures throughout.
1 Unit Available
1301 W OLD COLD SPRING LANE
1301 West Old Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1260 sqft
Lower level apartment available July 1st. Completed renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath with open living space. $1,450 a month furnished, or $1,095 unfurnished. Pets available case-by-case with $50.00 additional monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
4227 NEWPORT AVENUE
4227 Newport Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
Nice second floor One bedroom Unit. Nice area, close to John Hopkins main campus. The property is completed renovated on 2017
1 Unit Available
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE
4407 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
728 sqft
Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system.
41 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
10 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
4 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
980 sqft
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
16 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
6 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
2 Units Available
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Classic brick architecture and towering pillars highlight the exterior of this building at 505 West University Parkway. Spacious rooms, 9 foot ceilings, and high speed internet await in this building that has studio, 1, and 2 bedroom options.
1 Unit Available
43 Warrenton Rd
43 Warrenton Road, Baltimore, MD
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
4205 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Beautiful home in the historic and sought-after Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
4541 Lanier Ave
4541 Lanier Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Updated - **Rent to Buy** BAD CREDIT OK - YOUR INCOME IS YOUR APPROVAL! PERFECT for those who want to own a house but need to get their credit in shape! You'll have time to work on your credit while already living in the house! You must have
1 Unit Available
18 CROSS KEYS ROAD
18 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in The Village of Cross Keys, features wood floors, balcony, 1 covered parking space, storage locker. Location, Location, Location. Come and experience what Cross Keys has to offer. Pool, Tennis Courts, Shopping, etc.
1 Unit Available
3533 Falls Rd
3533 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom duplex in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and luxury finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
1005 W. 38th St
1005 West 38th Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
894 sqft
1005 W. 38th St Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Hampden 2bd/1ba rowhome w/ W/D !.. Available 8/15! - Gorgeous 2bd/1ba rowhome located in the heart of Hampden. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D in home. Dishwasher. Beautiful paved patio in rear exterior.
1 Unit Available
1102 W 40th St
1102 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1528 sqft
Updated and gorgeous. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is in the heart of Hampden. Check out all of the modern finishes that make this house a home.
1 Unit Available
2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD
2084 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, three and a half bath brick front townhome with two car garage in coveted Clipper Mill. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with island open to dining area and family room.
1 Unit Available
4300 ROLAND AVENUE
4300 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Lovely penthouse condo boasting old world charm in beautiful Roland Park. Enjoy the best of city life while savoring classic features of a historic building with a courtyard and summer garden.
