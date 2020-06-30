All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 411 S NEWKIRK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
411 S NEWKIRK STREET
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

411 S NEWKIRK STREET

411 South Newkirk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 South Newkirk Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Rental in Greektown! Main Level Offers Hardwood Floors, Wide Floor Plan, Kitchen with Gas Stove and Rear Yard Access. Upper Level Includes Spacious Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Schedule A Showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have any available units?
411 S NEWKIRK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have?
Some of 411 S NEWKIRK STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S NEWKIRK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 S NEWKIRK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S NEWKIRK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET offer parking?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have a pool?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S NEWKIRK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland