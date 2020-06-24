Rent Calculator
40 HAMBURG STREET E
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
40 HAMBURG STREET E
40 East Hamburg Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
40 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FANTASTIC 3 BR 2 BA HOME WITH ROOFTOP DECK IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL. WALK TO CROSS STREET MARKET, THE STADIUMS AND ALL THE HARBOR ATTRACTIONS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have any available units?
40 HAMBURG STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have?
Some of 40 HAMBURG STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40 HAMBURG STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
40 HAMBURG STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 HAMBURG STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E offer parking?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 HAMBURG STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have a pool?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have accessible units?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 HAMBURG STREET E has units with dishwashers.
