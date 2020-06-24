All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

40 HAMBURG STREET E

40 East Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FANTASTIC 3 BR 2 BA HOME WITH ROOFTOP DECK IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL. WALK TO CROSS STREET MARKET, THE STADIUMS AND ALL THE HARBOR ATTRACTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have any available units?
40 HAMBURG STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have?
Some of 40 HAMBURG STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 HAMBURG STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
40 HAMBURG STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 HAMBURG STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E offer parking?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 HAMBURG STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have a pool?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have accessible units?
No, 40 HAMBURG STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 40 HAMBURG STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 HAMBURG STREET E has units with dishwashers.
