40 HAMBURG STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

FANTASTIC 3 BR 2 BA HOME WITH ROOFTOP DECK IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL. WALK TO CROSS STREET MARKET, THE STADIUMS AND ALL THE HARBOR ATTRACTIONS!