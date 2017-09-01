All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:22 PM

3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE

3829 Callaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Callaway Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Second floor apartment , 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, washer/dryer, updated kitchen ,separate living room that leads to a deck , separate dining room and 2 car garage that is available for rent @ $200 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have any available units?
3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
