3829 CALLAWAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Second floor apartment , 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, washer/dryer, updated kitchen ,separate living room that leads to a deck , separate dining room and 2 car garage that is available for rent @ $200 month.