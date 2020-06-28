Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3810 NORFOLK AVENUE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3810 NORFOLK AVENUE
3810 Norfolk Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3810 Norfolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have any available units?
3810 NORFOLK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3810 NORFOLK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 NORFOLK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
