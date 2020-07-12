/
west forest park
417 Apartments for rent in West Forest Park, Baltimore, MD
5 Units Available
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-70 and I-695 for a smooth commute. Near John Hopkins University.
2 Units Available
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
884 sqft
Prime location near parks, and close to local schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patio or balcony, air conditioning, garbage disposal and parking. Community has on-site laundry facility, internet access and package receiving services.
7 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1062 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
1 Unit Available
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
1 Unit Available
3903 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
3903 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$790
900 sqft
This Charming Brick Townhome style apartment is waiting for you. Two Bedrooms, One Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Brand New Appliances to be installed. Housing Vouchers are Welcomed.
Results within 1 mile of West Forest Park
14 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$919
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
1 Unit Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$785
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
3 Units Available
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
1 Unit Available
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
4 Units Available
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
5 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
1 Unit Available
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
1 Unit Available
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Upscale living near Garrison Blvd and W. Forest Park Ave. Recently remodeled units have air conditioning and hardwood floors. Community offers on-site laundry and convenient tenant parking.
1 Unit Available
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
675 sqft
Residences not far from the Cylburn Arboretum and Lucille Park. With air-conditioned rooms, fitted kitchens, and carpet, the complex is pet-friendly and features on-site laundry and parking. Wired for cable/phone.
1 Unit Available
3909 Ridgewood Ave
3909 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Move-In Special= Half month Free! Virtual Showings Available! Check out this fully renovated home located in Baltimore City- West! This home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit, updated kitchen, inclusive of all major
1 Unit Available
2159 Chelsea Terrace
2159 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1464 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! Beautifully Maintained Large 3 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement in Fairmount Park (Baltimore)! - ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE (take your first month free, take your 6 month free, you pick which month when you need or want
1 Unit Available
1682 FOREST PARK AVENUE N
1682 N Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADING TO YOUR PARKING SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO I 70 & I695. TENANT PAYS THE WATER BILL. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
3945 Penhurst ave
3945 Penhurst Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Townhome with washer and dryer - This upgraded Two bedroom townhome features two nice size bedrooms stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, central air, full-size washer and dryer, front yard and backyard in a quiet
1 Unit Available
3800 Rokeby Rd
3800 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1160 sqft
SPACIOUS 3BR END OF GROUP TOWNHOME - Property Id: 241509 *Just Listed* This charming, spacious end of group town home is located in heart of the Edmondson community! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a partially finished basement.
1 Unit Available
3606 Garrison Boulevard - 3
3606 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
This property is fresh paint with wall to wall carpet great location for downtown near mall walking distance bus.ready to moved in. Multiple family dwelling three separate apartment.
1 Unit Available
5509 Gwynn Oak Ave 1R
5509 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Unit 1R Available 07/20/20 Renovated, Dazzling Gem - Property Id: 302922 OPEN HOUSE this Sat., 7/11 from 10-11 AM and Sun., 7/12 from 2-3 PM. MUST WEAR A MASK.
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.
Results within 5 miles of West Forest Park
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$887
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
