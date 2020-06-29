Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3714 Chestnut Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3714 Chestnut Ave
3714 Chestnut Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3714 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
New fresh 2Bed 1Bath Apartment - New 2Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Beautiful bathroom and spacious bedrooms. Off street parking space included.
(RLNE5467739)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
3714 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3714 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 Chestnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 Chestnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
