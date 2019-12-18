Rent Calculator
3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2
3500 Chestnut Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath located in the heart of Hampden
- Newly renovated
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Top appliances
- Granite kitchen countertops
- Walking distance from Johns Hopkins University
- 2nd floor rear deck
- Pets welcome
Available 12/20!
(RLNE4542342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
