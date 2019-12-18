All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2

3500 Chestnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath located in the heart of Hampden

- Newly renovated
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Top appliances
- Granite kitchen countertops
- Walking distance from Johns Hopkins University
- 2nd floor rear deck
- Pets welcome

Available 12/20!

(RLNE4542342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Chestnut Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
