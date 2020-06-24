All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3425 6th St Baltimore City.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3425 6th St Baltimore City
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

3425 6th St Baltimore City

3425 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3425 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Baltimore - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms
Has a finished basement
Fenced backyard
Wood Floors!
Washer and Dryer!

Email joyce@silverlinemgmt.com to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4777050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have any available units?
3425 6th St Baltimore City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3425 6th St Baltimore City currently offering any rent specials?
3425 6th St Baltimore City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 6th St Baltimore City pet-friendly?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City offer parking?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not offer parking.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 6th St Baltimore City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have a pool?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have a pool.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have accessible units?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland