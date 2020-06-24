Rent Calculator
3425 6th St Baltimore City
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

3425 6th St Baltimore City
3425 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3425 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Baltimore - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms
Has a finished basement
Fenced backyard
Wood Floors!
Washer and Dryer!
Email joyce@silverlinemgmt.com to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4777050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have any available units?
3425 6th St Baltimore City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3425 6th St Baltimore City currently offering any rent specials?
3425 6th St Baltimore City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 6th St Baltimore City pet-friendly?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City offer parking?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not offer parking.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 6th St Baltimore City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have a pool?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have a pool.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have accessible units?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 6th St Baltimore City have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 6th St Baltimore City does not have units with air conditioning.
