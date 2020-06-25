3307 Foster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/15/19 Fully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts gorgeous hardwood floors and exposed brick charm. Fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a center island breakfast bar. Finished lower level acts as the third bedroom. Additional features include central air and rooftop deck.



Cats welcome, dogs considered - additional deposit required.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



