All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3307 Foster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3307 Foster Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3307 Foster Ave

3307 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3307 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Fully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts gorgeous hardwood floors and exposed brick charm. Fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a center island breakfast bar. Finished lower level acts as the third bedroom. Additional features include central air and rooftop deck.

Cats welcome, dogs considered - additional deposit required.

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4894234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Foster Ave have any available units?
3307 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 Foster Ave have?
Some of 3307 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3307 Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 3307 Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3307 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 3307 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 3307 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland