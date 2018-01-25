Rent Calculator
315 E 25th St Unit B
315 E 25th St Unit B
315 East 25th Street
No Longer Available
Location
315 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Washer & Dryer
-Balcony
-Central Air
-Custom Blinds
-Lots of Sunlight
(RLNE4829808)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B have any available units?
315 E 25th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 315 E 25th St Unit B have?
Some of 315 E 25th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 315 E 25th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
315 E 25th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E 25th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 E 25th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 315 E 25th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 E 25th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 315 E 25th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 315 E 25th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E 25th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 E 25th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
