Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2
311 South Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
311 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have any available units?
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland