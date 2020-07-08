All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 12 2020

311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2

311 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have any available units?
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 S. Highland Ave-Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

