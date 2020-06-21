Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3032 KENYON AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3032 KENYON AVENUE
3032 Kenyon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3032 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated townhome in the Belair Edison section! This 2 bed/2bath home has newer paint, kitchen, floors and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have any available units?
3032 KENYON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3032 KENYON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3032 KENYON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 KENYON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 KENYON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
