All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2826 Bookert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2826 Bookert Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:53 AM

2826 Bookert Drive

2826 Bookert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cherry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2826 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom with hardwood floor, central air and washer/dryer in the Brooklyn/Westport area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Bookert Drive have any available units?
2826 Bookert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Bookert Drive have?
Some of 2826 Bookert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Bookert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Bookert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Bookert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive offer parking?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Bookert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have a pool?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland