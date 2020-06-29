Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2826 Bookert Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2826 Bookert Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2826 Bookert Drive
2826 Bookert Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cherry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2826 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom with hardwood floor, central air and washer/dryer in the Brooklyn/Westport area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have any available units?
2826 Bookert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2826 Bookert Drive have?
Some of 2826 Bookert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2826 Bookert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Bookert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Bookert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive offer parking?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Bookert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have a pool?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Bookert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Bookert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland