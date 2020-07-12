/
cherry hill
601 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, Baltimore, MD
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
11 unique floor plans to choose from with recently renovated energy-efficient kitchens, free water, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Located on MTA bus route and near MTA light rail. Pet-friendly.
2711 Round Rd
2711 Round Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
2733 Rittenhouse Ave
2733 Rittenhouse Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1116 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout.
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
3612 Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
4612 sqft
The first floor is use as commercials; Sushi restaurant and Barber shopThe second floor unit #1
207 4TH AVENUE
207 4th Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Classic Victorian home in Olde Brooklyn Park has it all! Rocking-chair front porch, ten-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, tall windows inviting lots of light, huge gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas appliances, fenced back yard, 2-car
2304 Cedley Street
2304 Cedley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor.
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
1946 LIGHT STREET
1946 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
Available September 1st - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end-of-group rowhome in Federal Hill. The main level is bright and airy with a very open floor plan that leads to a fenced patio.
2113 HARMAN AVENUE
2113 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Well cared for brick home with parking in the back, lower level could be used as a third bedroom or a family room. Nice views from the back looking at the stadiums and the harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,509
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
