Baltimore, MD
/
2751 THE ALAMEDA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
2751 THE ALAMEDA
2751 the Alameda
·
No Longer Available
Location
2751 the Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained home on the Alameda. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to schools, shopping centers and golf course. Come see it today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have any available units?
2751 THE ALAMEDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2751 THE ALAMEDA currently offering any rent specials?
2751 THE ALAMEDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 THE ALAMEDA pet-friendly?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA offer parking?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not offer parking.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have a pool?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not have a pool.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have accessible units?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 THE ALAMEDA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2751 THE ALAMEDA does not have units with air conditioning.
