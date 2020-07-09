All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2714 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2714 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

2714 FAIT AVENUE

2714 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2714 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! Lock in your city lifestyle in this pristine four bedroom, three and a half bath light-filled masterpiece. Fully renovated top to bottom and barely lived in. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, imported tile, and stainless steel appliances are just some of the fabulous features of this home. Exposed brick and gleaming hardwood floors give you a touch of style and character. Plenty of room for entertaining! Panoramic city and water views from the two-tier deck. Enjoy private parking with a large, covered parking pad. Centrally located to all neighborhood amenities. AVAILABLE JANUARY 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2714 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2714 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2714 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2714 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2714 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 FAIT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2714 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2714 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland