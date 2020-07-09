2714 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! Lock in your city lifestyle in this pristine four bedroom, three and a half bath light-filled masterpiece. Fully renovated top to bottom and barely lived in. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, imported tile, and stainless steel appliances are just some of the fabulous features of this home. Exposed brick and gleaming hardwood floors give you a touch of style and character. Plenty of room for entertaining! Panoramic city and water views from the two-tier deck. Enjoy private parking with a large, covered parking pad. Centrally located to all neighborhood amenities. AVAILABLE JANUARY 15, 2020