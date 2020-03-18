2678 Wilkens Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking internet access furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Unit description

This is a cozy 3 bedroom rowhome on Wilkens Avenue. There is a open concept on the main living level. Available now



Features & amenities

?Off-street Parking

?Hardwood floors

?Central Heating

?Oven/range

?Refrigerator

?Storage



furnished No

smoking No

deposit $950

Lease terms One year

Date available 02/22/2019 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4724718)