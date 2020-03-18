Rent Calculator
2678 Wilkens Ave
2678 Wilkens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2678 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
This is a cozy 3 bedroom rowhome on Wilkens Avenue. There is a open concept on the main living level. Available now
Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?Hardwood floors
?Central Heating
?Oven/range
?Refrigerator
?Storage
furnished No
smoking No
deposit $950
Lease terms One year
Date available 02/22/2019 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4724718)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2678 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2678 Wilkens Ave have?
Some of 2678 Wilkens Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2678 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2678 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2678 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2678 Wilkens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2678 Wilkens Ave offers parking.
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2678 Wilkens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2678 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2678 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2678 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2678 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
