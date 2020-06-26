All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2608 E Monument St

2608 East Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

2608 East Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two Bed room House - Close to John Hopkins - Property Id: 149225

2 Bed Room New Renovated
Big Kitchen all New
Living room
1 and Half Bathroom
Basement
Backyard and Balcony
Washer and dryer Hookup
Call to schedule showing 410-913-7918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149225p
Property Id 149225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 E Monument St have any available units?
2608 E Monument St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 E Monument St have?
Some of 2608 E Monument St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 E Monument St currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E Monument St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E Monument St pet-friendly?
No, 2608 E Monument St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2608 E Monument St offer parking?
No, 2608 E Monument St does not offer parking.
Does 2608 E Monument St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 E Monument St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E Monument St have a pool?
No, 2608 E Monument St does not have a pool.
Does 2608 E Monument St have accessible units?
No, 2608 E Monument St does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E Monument St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 E Monument St does not have units with dishwashers.
