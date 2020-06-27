All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2542 Madison Ave

2542 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Amazing & Modern 3 Bedroom + Den 2.5 Bath Townhome in Reservoir Hill
** 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT **

Property Highlights
-Parking Pad
-High Ceilings Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Recess Lighting
-Backyard Tiki Bar for Entertaining
-Large Rooms
-Jacuzzi Tub
-Double Sinks
-Walking Distance to the Baltimore Zoo & Druid Hill Park
-Walking Distance to Dovecote Cafe

(RLNE5029294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

