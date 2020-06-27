2542 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217 Reservoir Hill
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing & Modern 3 Bedroom + Den 2.5 Bath Townhome in Reservoir Hill ** 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT **
Property Highlights -Parking Pad -High Ceilings Throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances -Recess Lighting -Backyard Tiki Bar for Entertaining -Large Rooms -Jacuzzi Tub -Double Sinks -Walking Distance to the Baltimore Zoo & Druid Hill Park -Walking Distance to Dovecote Cafe
(RLNE5029294)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 2542 Madison Ave have any available units?
2542 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Madison Ave have?
Some of 2542 Madison Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 2542 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2542 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2542 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.