All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2501 SOUTHDENE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2501 SOUTHDENE AVE

2501 Southdene Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 Southdene Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have any available units?
2501 SOUTHDENE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2501 SOUTHDENE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does offer parking.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have a pool?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 SOUTHDENE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland