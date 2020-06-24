Rent Calculator
2434 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2434 FAIT AVENUE
2434 Fait Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2434 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First Floor Rental. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath. Washer/Dryer Included. Blocks from O'Donnell Square, Patterson Park, Safeway and More!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2434 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2434 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2434 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2434 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2434 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2434 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2434 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2434 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
