Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2415 East Biddle Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2415 East Biddle Street
2415 East Biddle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2415 East Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family townhouse, Three bedroom and one bathroom.
Basement is unfinished BUT clean.
OPEN HOUSE FOR THIS PROPERTY ON SATURDAY JULY 20th at 11AM-1PM.
Applications will be available on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have any available units?
2415 East Biddle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2415 East Biddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 East Biddle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 East Biddle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street offer parking?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not offer parking.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have a pool?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 East Biddle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 East Biddle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
