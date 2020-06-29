Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
232 S Monastery Ave
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
232 S Monastery Ave
232 South Monastery Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
232 South Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Prefect home for your family with front porch. Large living room, dining room area and kitchen area. New flooring on first level. Clean unfinished basement. Nice size back yard. A must see.
(RLNE5205973)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 S Monastery Ave have any available units?
232 S Monastery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 232 S Monastery Ave have?
Some of 232 S Monastery Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 232 S Monastery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
232 S Monastery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S Monastery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 232 S Monastery Ave offer parking?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 232 S Monastery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S Monastery Ave have a pool?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 232 S Monastery Ave have accessible units?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S Monastery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S Monastery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
