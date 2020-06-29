Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 230 STONY RUN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
230 STONY RUN LANE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 STONY RUN LANE
230 Stoney Run Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Tuscany - Cantebury
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
230 Stoney Run Lane, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have any available units?
230 STONY RUN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 STONY RUN LANE have?
Some of 230 STONY RUN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
230 STONY RUN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE offer parking?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 STONY RUN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have a pool?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 STONY RUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland