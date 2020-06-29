All apartments in Baltimore
230 STONY RUN LANE
230 STONY RUN LANE

230 Stoney Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

230 Stoney Run Lane, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have any available units?
230 STONY RUN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 STONY RUN LANE have?
Some of 230 STONY RUN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
230 STONY RUN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 STONY RUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE offer parking?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 STONY RUN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have a pool?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 230 STONY RUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 STONY RUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 STONY RUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
