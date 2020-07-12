/
/
/
tuscany cantebury
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:39 PM
761 Apartments for rent in Tuscany - Cantebury, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
4 Units Available
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
16 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Warrenton Rd
43 Warrenton Road, Baltimore, MD
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
4205 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Beautiful home in the historic and sought-after Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4000 N CHARLES STREET N
4000 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super location of this high rise on N. Charles St, just a few blocks from the Johns Hopkins undergrad campus near Charles Village. When you rent here, your heat, CAC, water and parking are included. Very affordable.
Results within 1 mile of Tuscany - Cantebury
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
41 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Classic brick architecture and towering pillars highlight the exterior of this building at 505 West University Parkway. Spacious rooms, 9 foot ceilings, and high speed internet await in this building that has studio, 1, and 2 bedroom options.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 24 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
314 W 28th St
314 West 28th Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
912 sqft
Available 08/28/20 Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Remington boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4668 York Rd Unit 3
4668 York Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Utilities Included! Upgraded Appliances - Property Id: 196463 TOTALLY REDONE! Convenient to public transportation, shops and more. Bring in your dinner or prepare your meal on upgraded appliances...
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 W. 41st St
1326 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4023 Wilsby Ave
4023 Wilsby Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 3BED/1BATH Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful newly renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms & 1 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, new appliances and plenty of closet space.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3734 old york rd
3734 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,790
1512 sqft
Brand New Stand Alone 4BED/1.5BATH + DEN Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful BRAND NEW construction single family stand alone house with 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 Bath + DEN in East Baltimore.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2829 Guilford Ave Unit A
2829 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom English Basement Apartment in Charles Village Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Recess Lighting -Spacious Rooms with Ample Closet Space -Large Open Kitchen with Island -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer &
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2637 Saint Paul Street 2B
2637 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Bright and sunny renovated two bedroom apartment in a mid-century modern building in Charles Village. Brand new appliances, sparkling new bathroom. Generous living and dining room space, kitchen, and lots of light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1
2522 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
1050 sqft
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 Available 07/22/20 Lower Charles Village 1st Floor Apt with lots of Charm and Parking Available. - Gorgeous fully-renovated apartment in lower Charles Village, combining old charms of Baltimore buildings with modern equipment.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDParkville, MDCarney, MDMays Chapel, MDLutherville, MDArbutus, MDLansdowne, MD