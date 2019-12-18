All apartments in Baltimore
212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT

212 Roundhouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

212 Roundhouse Court, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Modern rental opportunity. Walking distance to University of Maryland Center, Camden Yards and all downtown services, entertainment and employers. Immediately available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

