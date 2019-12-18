Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT
212 Roundhouse Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
212 Roundhouse Court, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Modern rental opportunity. Walking distance to University of Maryland Center, Camden Yards and all downtown services, entertainment and employers. Immediately available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have any available units?
212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have?
Some of 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT offer parking?
No, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have a pool?
No, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 ROUNDHOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
