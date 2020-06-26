2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

NICE AND SIMPLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. CENTRAL A/C IN THE SUMMER AND RADIATOR HEATING IN THE WINTER. NICE DECK AND BASEMENT.