Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE

2033 Griffis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Griffis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE AND SIMPLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. CENTRAL A/C IN THE SUMMER AND RADIATOR HEATING IN THE WINTER. NICE DECK AND BASEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have any available units?
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have?
Some of 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
