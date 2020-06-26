Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE
2033 Griffis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location
2033 Griffis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE AND SIMPLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. MICROWAVE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. CENTRAL A/C IN THE SUMMER AND RADIATOR HEATING IN THE WINTER. NICE DECK AND BASEMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have any available units?
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have?
Some of 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 GRIFFIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
