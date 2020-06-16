All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2015 East North Ave.

2015 East North Avenue · (410) 235-7764
Location

2015 East North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 East North Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2015 East North Ave. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Renovated Three Bedroom Home Ready to Move In! - Brand new renovated home ! Be the first to live in this spacious finished 3 level home offering beautiful custom renovations including marble master bath with marble shower, marble flooring and walls, Three full bathrooms and two powder rooms, includes a fully finished basement with ceramic tiling thru out, open main level floorplan with eat-kit and lots of cabinets for storage, walk out to a lovely large deck with custom iron railings overlooking a large full patio perfect for summer family gatherings. This home is perfect for a family looking for a large home with all the personal touches. Ready to move in! NO PETS Allowed. Deposit and application are required. EZ to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 East North Ave. have any available units?
2015 East North Ave. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 East North Ave. have?
Some of 2015 East North Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 East North Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2015 East North Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 East North Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2015 East North Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2015 East North Ave. offer parking?
No, 2015 East North Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2015 East North Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 East North Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 East North Ave. have a pool?
No, 2015 East North Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2015 East North Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2015 East North Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 East North Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 East North Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
