2015 East North Ave. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Renovated Three Bedroom Home Ready to Move In! - Brand new renovated home ! Be the first to live in this spacious finished 3 level home offering beautiful custom renovations including marble master bath with marble shower, marble flooring and walls, Three full bathrooms and two powder rooms, includes a fully finished basement with ceramic tiling thru out, open main level floorplan with eat-kit and lots of cabinets for storage, walk out to a lovely large deck with custom iron railings overlooking a large full patio perfect for summer family gatherings. This home is perfect for a family looking for a large home with all the personal touches. Ready to move in! NO PETS Allowed. Deposit and application are required. EZ to view.



