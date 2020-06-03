Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
2003 Madison Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM
2003 Madison Ave
2003 Madison Avenue
No Longer Available
2003 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Large Historic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment in Madison Park
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-High Ceilings
-Spiral Staircase
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Backyard Area for Entertaining
-Large Bedrooms
-Close to MICA
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5081621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Madison Ave have any available units?
2003 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2003 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2003 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 2003 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2003 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2003 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
