Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

200 East Lafayette Avenue

200 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
media room
A MUST SEE !!! We are looking for a roommate to share a 5 bedroom beautiful residence in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District. About the house This impressive 3,240 square foot home is a modern design with open floor plan on the main living level. Fully renovated in 2017, it has hardwood floors and high ceilings. The kitchen is modern with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has a large reclaimed wood dining table and metal frame stair. The living area is accented with original art work, a gas fire place and a large TV with access to the outdoor area and parking. All common areas are shared and furnished. About the Neighborhood This elegant house is located in the heart of the vibrant Station North Arts and Entertainment District with neighboring artist studios, galleries and theatres. Only 2 blocks from Penn Station and just steps away from restaurants, Tapas, Pen and Quill, Sofis Crepes, Joe2 Theatres, the Charles, Mercury Theatre, the Historic Parkway Theatre by the Maryland Film Festival. Nightlife of the Charles Street Corridor with Mount Vernon nearby. Coffee shops, Station North Arts Caf, Red Emmas and Bamf Cafe. MICA, University of Baltimore just blocks away plus Johns Hopkins University 1.4 miles North and Baltimore Inner Harbor 1.7 miles south. About us Professionals and get along well. About you Quiet, clean, considerate professional who pays rent on time, non smoker with no pets and no drama. Details - Individual 12-month lease with owner. - $950 month is rent for the bedroom with access to all common areas. - Plus Utilities: Electricity, gas and high-speed internet - Bi-monthly cleaning service Water, Security System, Washer and Dryer use included in rent. - The bedroom has a king size bed with large private bathroom. - Bedroom Dim: aprx. 16 feet by 14 feet To see the property or questions please contact Sergio via text, phone or email 202 246 1664 sergiomartinezdesigns@gmail.com

(RLNE5622305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
200 East Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 200 East Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 East Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 East Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 East Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 East Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 East Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

