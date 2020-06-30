200 East Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

A MUST SEE !!! We are looking for a roommate to share a 5 bedroom beautiful residence in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District. About the house This impressive 3,240 square foot home is a modern design with open floor plan on the main living level. Fully renovated in 2017, it has hardwood floors and high ceilings. The kitchen is modern with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has a large reclaimed wood dining table and metal frame stair. The living area is accented with original art work, a gas fire place and a large TV with access to the outdoor area and parking. All common areas are shared and furnished. About the Neighborhood This elegant house is located in the heart of the vibrant Station North Arts and Entertainment District with neighboring artist studios, galleries and theatres. Only 2 blocks from Penn Station and just steps away from restaurants, Tapas, Pen and Quill, Sofis Crepes, Joe2 Theatres, the Charles, Mercury Theatre, the Historic Parkway Theatre by the Maryland Film Festival. Nightlife of the Charles Street Corridor with Mount Vernon nearby. Coffee shops, Station North Arts Caf, Red Emmas and Bamf Cafe. MICA, University of Baltimore just blocks away plus Johns Hopkins University 1.4 miles North and Baltimore Inner Harbor 1.7 miles south. About us Professionals and get along well. About you Quiet, clean, considerate professional who pays rent on time, non smoker with no pets and no drama. Details - Individual 12-month lease with owner. - $950 month is rent for the bedroom with access to all common areas. - Plus Utilities: Electricity, gas and high-speed internet - Bi-monthly cleaning service Water, Security System, Washer and Dryer use included in rent. - The bedroom has a king size bed with large private bathroom. - Bedroom Dim: aprx. 16 feet by 14 feet To see the property or questions please contact Sergio via text, phone or email 202 246 1664 sergiomartinezdesigns@gmail.com



