locust point
156 Apartments for rent in Locust Point, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
33 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1442 E FORT AVE
1442 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$2,400
Perfect corner unit in the heart of Locust Point! Large bay windows- with ample seating area- updated kitchen / food prep area - brand new plumbing - plenty of basement storage Ideal location for both foot traffic and drivers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1446 HAUBERT STREET
1446 Haubert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Quaint home on quiet street in Locust Point. House has 2 bedrooms and a small room that could be a closet. Rooms walk through to bathroom. Perfect for couple or single. Laundry located in basement.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1630 RAMPART MEWS
1630 Rampart Mews, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2204 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! This newly built, pristine condition 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome features over 2,200 square feet of luxury living located directly off of the shores of Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1500 E FORT AVENUE
1500 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3250 sqft
Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
1616 E FORT AVENUE
1616 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1056 sqft
First Floor Apartment. Wonderful location, Cute & Cozy property. Hardwood floors. Separate Laundry Room, Basement Storage, Recessed lighting. Ample daylight throughout. Close to Under Armor, & Lots of Neighborhood things to do. Groceries nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Locust Point
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
61 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
9 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Last updated July 9 at 03:04pm
8 Units Available
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1600 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
89 Units Available
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,730
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1375 sqft
O'Donnell Apartments is a newly renovated historical building offering luxurious homes with an industrial edge.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,855
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,088
1954 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 E Randall St
603 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.
