All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
1304 St Paul Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1304 St Paul Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:17 AM

1304 St Paul Street

1304 Saint Paul St · (410) 618-1958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1304 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1304 St Paul Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1304 St Paul Street have any available units?
1304 St Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 St Paul Street have?
Some of 1304 St Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 St Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 St Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 St Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 St Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street offers parking.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have a pool?
No, 1304 St Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 St Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland