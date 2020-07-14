Sign Up
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1304 St Paul Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:17 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1304 St Paul Street
1304 Saint Paul St
·
(410) 618-1958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1304 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1304 St Paul Street.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$35 per applicant
Deposit:
$500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
fee:
$350 per pet
limit:
2 pets maximum
rent:
$25/month per pet
restrictions:
Aggressive breeds
Parking Details:
Surface lot: $150/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1304 St Paul Street have any available units?
1304 St Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1304 St Paul Street have?
Some of 1304 St Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1304 St Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 St Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 St Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 St Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street offers parking.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have a pool?
No, 1304 St Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 St Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 St Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 St Paul Street has units with dishwashers.
