137 Apartments for rent in Savage, MD
$
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Savage - Guilford
3 Units Available
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
1 Unit Available
8357 WADES WAY
8357 Wades Way, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2230 sqft
$150 reduced !!!.
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9516 KINGSWOOD COURT
9516 Kingswood Court, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2016 sqft
All utilities and internet available in this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upgraded basement apartment! Offers it's own entrance with and upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops to include an induction cooktop, toaster oven, microwave and fridge!
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Hickory Ridge
8 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Downtown Columbia
6 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Maryland City
73 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Wilde Lake
33 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Savage, the median rent is $1,038 for a studio, $1,261 for a 1-bedroom, $1,582 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,034 for a 3-bedroom.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Savage include Savage Guilford.
Some of the colleges located in the Savage area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Savage from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
