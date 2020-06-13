123 Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD

Small Neighborhoods in Garrison, MD

Garrison is a small urban center with only a few notable neighborhoods: Fort Garrison, Valley Center, the Golf Course and Craddock. Depending on what you may or may not be looking for in rental properties and nearby amenities, each neighborhood has something different to offer.

Fort Garrison: This part of town is a 17th century military fort that has been preserved by the Maryland Historical Trust. Built to shelter European immigrants from Native American attacks, this simple rectangular fort features a single fireplace, stone walls and a wooden roof--although during the French and Indian wars, the roof was fireproof to protect from attack by flaming arrows. Located to the southwest of Garrison's small center, this fort sits amidst a sparse residential area called Garrison Farms Court.

Valley Center: Valley Center is the retail and business center of the Garrison community. Here you can find Sam's Club, TJ Maxx, Home Depot, Walmart and all the quintessential American commercial giants that populate small and large towns across the United States. Whether you live in a nearby farm or in a house or apartment in Garrison, this is where you you can come to restock your shelves, wardrobe and have a bite to eat. Homes here are considered "downtown" homes, within arm's reach of all important amenities.

Green Spring Valley Golf Course: Green Spring is actually a vast green space managed by the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club. The facility not only features an 18-hole golf course, but tennis courts, a pool and dining room. The Hunt Club holds regular fox hunts for its interested members, and has done since the turn of the 19th century. Housing in this area is quite sparse, surrounded by lush vegetation and immense yard space. Foxes not recommended as pets.

Craddock: Craddock is the most notable residential area in Garrison, located just to the south of Valley Center. A few commercial amenities are located in this neighborhood, such as medical offices and restaurants that can save residents a short drive or long walk into the town center from time to time. If you are hoping to move into the area, Craddock is your most likely bet for finding rental houses or apartments.