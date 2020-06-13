Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:39 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avalon East Townhouse
26 Peregrine Court, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020. Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
82 HAMLET DRIVE
82 Hamlet Drive, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1840 sqft
Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9428 FITZHARDING LANE
9428 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
Newly rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Queen Anne Village/Owings Mills. This like new super clean property has been taken care of with meticulous details. Includes off-street parking. Just installed granite and fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9322 FITZHARDING LANE
9322 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME HAS OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS & UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TILE FLOOR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE W/ WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. UPDATED BATHS W/ DESIGNER SINKS & CERAMIC TILE.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
47 WYEGATE CT
47 Wyegate Court, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
So Fresh and So Clean! New Carpet and New Beautiful Main Level Flooring is Move-in Ready to this 3-Story Townhome with 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths; Fully Finished Basement for your Office/Den with Built-ins.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Reisterstown
10 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
City GuideGarrison
"The garrison sleeps in the citadel, with the ghosts and ancient stones; High up on the parapet, a Scottish piper stands alone." - 'What It Is' by Mark Knopfler and Aubrey Haynie

Garrison, home to nearly 9000 people, is not actually an official town or city, but a census-designated place in Baltimore County, Maryland. Located between Owings Mills to the north and Pikesville to the south, Garrison is a semi-urban area that connects the two larger towns. Home to the Garrison Forest School, the Green Spring Valley Golf Course and the Israel Rabbinical College, Garrison is very unique in its rural cultural diversity!

Preparing to Move to Garrison

Apartments are not as plentiful as 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes in this town, so if you are serious about moving here, consider extending your budget for a larger accommodation. In addition, remember that living in a rural environment is not the same as an urban one! You'll need a car, since long trips to the city will be necessary for certain things, like specialist appointments. You won't have access to certain amenities you may have become used to, like 24-hour pizza or the organic specialty shop. Take the time to get acquainted with Garrison's amenities before moving day!

Small Neighborhoods in Garrison, MD

Garrison is a small urban center with only a few notable neighborhoods: Fort Garrison, Valley Center, the Golf Course and Craddock. Depending on what you may or may not be looking for in rental properties and nearby amenities, each neighborhood has something different to offer.

Fort Garrison: This part of town is a 17th century military fort that has been preserved by the Maryland Historical Trust. Built to shelter European immigrants from Native American attacks, this simple rectangular fort features a single fireplace, stone walls and a wooden roof--although during the French and Indian wars, the roof was fireproof to protect from attack by flaming arrows. Located to the southwest of Garrison's small center, this fort sits amidst a sparse residential area called Garrison Farms Court.

Valley Center: Valley Center is the retail and business center of the Garrison community. Here you can find Sam's Club, TJ Maxx, Home Depot, Walmart and all the quintessential American commercial giants that populate small and large towns across the United States. Whether you live in a nearby farm or in a house or apartment in Garrison, this is where you you can come to restock your shelves, wardrobe and have a bite to eat. Homes here are considered "downtown" homes, within arm's reach of all important amenities.

Green Spring Valley Golf Course: Green Spring is actually a vast green space managed by the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club. The facility not only features an 18-hole golf course, but tennis courts, a pool and dining room. The Hunt Club holds regular fox hunts for its interested members, and has done since the turn of the 19th century. Housing in this area is quite sparse, surrounded by lush vegetation and immense yard space. Foxes not recommended as pets.

Craddock: Craddock is the most notable residential area in Garrison, located just to the south of Valley Center. A few commercial amenities are located in this neighborhood, such as medical offices and restaurants that can save residents a short drive or long walk into the town center from time to time. If you are hoping to move into the area, Craddock is your most likely bet for finding rental houses or apartments.

Living in Garrison - Rural With a Side of Rural

Pilgrims and their ancestors have been living in this area for hundreds of years, so the architecture really shows a wide range of historical styles. From Fort Garrison to Valley Center, you can see homes that suit Laura Ingalls Wilder to an anonymous 19th century Irish poet, with a long wooden pipe and a flat cap. If you're the type who always wanted to don a costume and pretend that your family relies on your ability to make cheese, this place could be right up your alley. From row houses to brick apartment buildings to colonial Georgian-style homes, Garrison may surprise you with its rich architectural displays.

As for the cost of living in Garrison, although the Goods and Services tax is lower than the national average, cost of living is still rated at 105, relative to the US average of 100. Groceries, utilities, transportation and housing all cost slightly more than the average US resident pays; however, these costs are quite a bit less expensive than in the rest of Maryland.

An apartment search in Garrison may prove a little complicated, since most rentals in this community are restricted to houses. Plenty of townhouses and larger homes are available, however! You'll be able to find beautiful rental homes with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 baths for a rent that is astonishing considering the excellent condition of these homes. As is the case with a lot of tiny communities throughout the United States, the rural lifestyle means incredibly low rental costs for homes that would be worth a fortune in a capital city! Come on down and make the system work for you.

As for larger 4 bedroom rental houses in Garrison, the cost is of course going to be rather higher--but the feeling that you've really made it in the world? Off the charts. The appearance and feel of this community is really quaint, as well--if you're into quaint--with a touch of modern fun and innovation. What's not to love?

Cool Stuff to Do in Garrison

First things first--go and check out Fort Garrison! It's a cool piece of history right in your own backyard. You'd be mad to pass up the opportunity to learn about the fascinating past of this place! You can also visit a variety of local parks and sign up for membership with the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club--and by all means, ignore the hunting aspect of the Club! Seriously though, you can come by for a round of golf, tennis lessons, swimming lessons or a casual pool session, and fine dining and drinks at the dining room. Have you always wanted to be a member of an elite golf club? Now's your chance!

The Valley Center neighborhood has everything you need to feed the odd shopping spree urge, as well as network with local business owners. Check out the various health and wellness centers to really get into the laid-back, all-natural spirit of rural life! Get to know your neighbors to learn about other community events that you can be a part of, like charity horseback riding, fresh vegetable sales and seasons, and even friendly BQQs. In a small town, the best resource you have is your love of local gossip!

As for food, there are plenty of great restaurants just a short drive away. Locals love the Mari Luna Mexican Grill, Hummus Corner and The Silk Road. I'll bet you didn't believe that so many amazing cuisines could find a comfortable home in such a little, rural community! If you live in Garrison, you'll never have to deal with a disappointing or bland meal again. For a great taste of traditional American soul food, check out Granny's Restaurant, or First Watch for breakfast, lunch and tasty mid-morning snacks with coffee.

The Bottom Line

MONEY Magazine voted Garrison one of the best places to live in 2007--and what's changed since then? Not a lot. It's still a beautiful little piece of America, complete with highly-rated and diverse restaurants, popular bars and public spaces, and gorgeous real estate that is underrated due to its rural location. If you want to simplify a little bit, and get back to basics, a rural community like this one is the right place to look. Maybe you're looking to get out of the rat race, or have just become tired of city life? Garrison can provide you with all the amenities you need, plus a beautiful house or apartment to call home. Stop by and take a look--you probably won't want to leave.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Garrison?
The average rent price for Garrison rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Garrison?
Some of the colleges located in the Garrison area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Garrison?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Garrison from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

