inner harbor
205 Apartments for rent in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:28pm
7 Units Available
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1030 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, breakfast bar and spectacular city views. Near a variety of Baltimore's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues with easy access to I-95, I-895 and I-83. Includes 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 S Howard St 2
225 South Howard Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$900
Retail store - Property Id: 301410 Commercial building big space 2nd floor U can open your dream business Call for more information 4109137918 Amy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
801 KEY HIGHWAY
801 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
2133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible waterfront luxury condo with fabulous views of the harbor and meticulously landscaped grounds.
1 of 103
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
907 VALENCIA COURT
907 Valencia Court, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2741 sqft
IN PERSON AND PRIVATE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE- Contact listing agent to schedule! Sublime 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom waterfront townhome in the prestigious and coveted Pier Homes community at Harborview.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
621 PONTE VILLAS N
621 Pointe Villas North, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$9,975
4117 sqft
Impeccable waterfront Pier Home located on the coveted North Pier in Harborview's prestigious gated community on Baltimore's Inner Harbor is for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Inner Harbor
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
33 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
