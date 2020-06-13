123 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD📍
Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home.
Living in a small town means that everyone knows each other, so get ready to get to know your friendly neighbors. The small town feel is appealing because it allows for a greater sense of community and togetherness that many feel is lacking in larger cities and towns. Knowing the people you live and work with on a first name and personal basis can really make you feel like you are an important part of the community.
Renting in Burtonsville
The laws in Burtonsville involving housing are relatively similar to the rest of the country. A huge advantage is there are not many people looking for housing in this area most years. That means you can swoop on in and snatch up the home of your dreams!
When you're looking to rent a home in Burtonsville, MD you need to make sure you have all of your ducks in a row first. Getting into a home means that you need to have pretty good credit, so if you have any smudges on your credit report take a look at getting those taken care of before you sign anything. You will also need to have your past housing payment history available and be ready to pay a deposit. Once you have these things ready you will be ready to rent, nothing else will be standing in your way. Finding the house of your dreams is relatively easy in a small city, the best part is you can find it an extremely affordable price.
Being so far north, it is important to keep the seasons and time of year in mind as you look for a place to rent. Will you be able to move in with snow and ice on the roads in winter? Also you will need to do some research to see when the prices are the lowest in past years so you can ensure you get the best deal possible. When you start making offers on places to rent, loan papers from the bank, proof of funding, and written agreements between you and the seller will all be necessary before you can rent in Burtonsville.
Burtonsville is a small enough city that it is considered one entire neighborhood itself. Here's a little info about what it's like to live in the different sections of town.
North Burtonsville: LIving up here means being next to the T. Howard Duckett Reservoir, a beautiful place to take in some scenery! The Patuxent River in general is a lovely place to live near. It's quite rural up here and the homes are few and far between - but many people like having that much land to stretch out on!
South Burtonsville: The south part of Burtonsville is where all the action is. You'll find many shops and restaurants at the commercial hub where Route 29 and 198 intersect, such as Pepino's Kitchen and Cuba de Ayer.
There are three major hospital and medical centers in the city, one in the major corners of the city. Three Amtrak station and rails run through or near Burtonsville, cris-crossing across the area. There are no colleges within the city limits but Burtonsville is within 15 miles of 7 colleges and universities. At least 4 banks and 2 grocery stores are located within the city limits. Notable locations in Burtonsville that residents can enjoy include Burtonsville Industrial Park, Fairland Library, and the Burtonsville Commerce Center. One of the top shopping centers is the Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center, and Columbia Park and Burtonsville Park are great parks.
If you enjoy a relatively quiet small town life you will love Burtonsville. More than 50% of the population has at least a four year college degree. The income relative to Maryland is also considered upper level income, so you can expect to be surrounded by a little bit higher class than in other cities. Public schools in Burtonsville include Burtonsville Elementary School, Greencastle Elementary School, Benjamin Banneker Middle School, and Paint Branch High School. Job opportunities available in the city include technology, computers, construction, electrical work, auto services, food services, retail, and business management.