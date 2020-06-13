123 Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14800 BLACKBURN RD
14800 Blackburn Road, Burtonsville, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
Very large contemporary Split Foyer on 2.8 acres . Private secluded, wooded w/stream 25 minutes to DC or Baltimore. Close to I-95/495 Close to Shopping center , school, public transportation school, public transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14905 FALCONWOOD DRIVE
14905 Falconwood Drive, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2170 sqft
SELDOM AVAILABLE TWO CAR GARAGE MODEL! WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED ONCE THE CURRENT OCCUPANT MOVES. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FIRST FLOOR HARDWOODS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CORIAN COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN, BATHS AND FOYER.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26 BLACKBURN CT
26 Blackburn Court, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Come relax and unwind in your new cozy home. Enjoy the 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, and take advantage of the spacious bonus room in the fully finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4350 LEATHERWOOD TERRACE
4350 Leatherwood Terrace, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
Ready to Move in! 3 Levels, 3 Beds, 2 .5 baths town home in desirable area of Burtonsville! Walkout basement, Deck, carpet throughout neat and clean! Come checkout today!
Results within 1 mile of Burtonsville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
6 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

Last updated March 31 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
16410 BOND MILL ROAD
16410 Bond Mill Road, West Laurel, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
4BR- 2 Bath in sought after West Laurel. Large yard, finished basement with kitchenette.Application Link https://apply.link/30a0RVC

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
13919 Palmer House Way
13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3768 ANGELTON COURT
3768 Angelton Court, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Basement for rent , Den and a full bath, tenant shares kitchen with Landlady who seldom cook. Utilities depend on agreement with Landlady. Unit is full available and ready to move in today.
Results within 5 miles of Burtonsville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.

Median Rent in Burtonsville

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burtonsville is $1,539, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,778.
Studio
$1,466
1 Bed
$1,539
2 Beds
$1,778
3+ Beds
$2,345
City GuideBurtonsville
Burtonsville, Maryland actually doesn't have any defined borders, but it still gets away with being called a city!

Burtonsville, Maryland has an interesting past. It's named after Isaac Burton, a man who owned the majority of the land back in 1825 - not to be confused with the more famous Isaac Newton. Every year residents host their own special city wide holiday to celebrate Isaac Burton and his accomplishments. There are generally many activities all day such as petting zoos, various family friendly games, and a large parade that passes through town. Burtonsville, MD is a city of a little over 7,000 inhabitants. According to the Census Bureau, Burtonsville has a total area of 8.0 square miles. This offers a unique perspective for small town life and is a great place for those who love the small town look and feel to call home.

Moving To Burtonsville

Living in a small town means that everyone knows each other, so get ready to get to know your friendly neighbors. The small town feel is appealing because it allows for a greater sense of community and togetherness that many feel is lacking in larger cities and towns. Knowing the people you live and work with on a first name and personal basis can really make you feel like you are an important part of the community.

Renting in Burtonsville

The laws in Burtonsville involving housing are relatively similar to the rest of the country. A huge advantage is there are not many people looking for housing in this area most years. That means you can swoop on in and snatch up the home of your dreams!

When you're looking to rent a home in Burtonsville, MD you need to make sure you have all of your ducks in a row first. Getting into a home means that you need to have pretty good credit, so if you have any smudges on your credit report take a look at getting those taken care of before you sign anything. You will also need to have your past housing payment history available and be ready to pay a deposit. Once you have these things ready you will be ready to rent, nothing else will be standing in your way. Finding the house of your dreams is relatively easy in a small city, the best part is you can find it an extremely affordable price.

Being so far north, it is important to keep the seasons and time of year in mind as you look for a place to rent. Will you be able to move in with snow and ice on the roads in winter? Also you will need to do some research to see when the prices are the lowest in past years so you can ensure you get the best deal possible. When you start making offers on places to rent, loan papers from the bank, proof of funding, and written agreements between you and the seller will all be necessary before you can rent in Burtonsville.

Neighborhoods of Burtonsville

Burtonsville is a small enough city that it is considered one entire neighborhood itself. Here's a little info about what it's like to live in the different sections of town.

North Burtonsville: LIving up here means being next to the T. Howard Duckett Reservoir, a beautiful place to take in some scenery! The Patuxent River in general is a lovely place to live near. It's quite rural up here and the homes are few and far between - but many people like having that much land to stretch out on!

South Burtonsville: The south part of Burtonsville is where all the action is. You'll find many shops and restaurants at the commercial hub where Route 29 and 198 intersect, such as Pepino's Kitchen and Cuba de Ayer.

Living in Burtonsville

There are three major hospital and medical centers in the city, one in the major corners of the city. Three Amtrak station and rails run through or near Burtonsville, cris-crossing across the area. There are no colleges within the city limits but Burtonsville is within 15 miles of 7 colleges and universities. At least 4 banks and 2 grocery stores are located within the city limits. Notable locations in Burtonsville that residents can enjoy include Burtonsville Industrial Park, Fairland Library, and the Burtonsville Commerce Center. One of the top shopping centers is the Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center, and Columbia Park and Burtonsville Park are great parks.

If you enjoy a relatively quiet small town life you will love Burtonsville. More than 50% of the population has at least a four year college degree. The income relative to Maryland is also considered upper level income, so you can expect to be surrounded by a little bit higher class than in other cities. Public schools in Burtonsville include Burtonsville Elementary School, Greencastle Elementary School, Benjamin Banneker Middle School, and Paint Branch High School. Job opportunities available in the city include technology, computers, construction, electrical work, auto services, food services, retail, and business management.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burtonsville?
In Burtonsville, the median rent is $1,466 for a studio, $1,539 for a 1-bedroom, $1,778 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,345 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burtonsville, check out our monthly Burtonsville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burtonsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Burtonsville area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burtonsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burtonsville from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

